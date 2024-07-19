Hyderabad: 29-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run incident

Uddesh Bosan suffered major injuries and died of injuries while receiving medical care in a nearby hospital

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a speeding car at Jodimetla X Road in Ghatkesar on Friday, July 19.

The victim has been identified as Uddesh Bosan, a native of Uttar Pradesh. He was crossing the road when the incident happened. According to reports, He suffered major injuries and died of injuries while receiving medical care in a nearby hospital.

Upon receiving information, the police reached the scene to examine CCTV footage as the accused managed to escape the spot.

So far, no arrests have been made. A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.

