Hyderabad: 2nd batch of Agniveers undergo training at Artillery Centre

Hyderabad: Training for the second batch comprising 3020 Agniveers commenced on Wednesday at Artillery Centre in Hyderabad’s Golconda Fort.

The Agnipath Scheme launched by the Government of India cited a huge response from the public, with Agniveers being recruited all across the nation.

“The first batch of 2263 Agniveers had completed their basic military training for nine months and will be graduating with advanced military training to the next level soon,” said a press release.

Lieutenant general TK Chawla, director general of artillery and senior colonel commandant, a regiment of artillery visited the training centre on Friday to overview the arrangements made by the administration.

The LG, while speaking on the occasion, appreciated the structured curriculum and the training methodologies adopted by the centre to churn out the best Agniveers as per the standards required by the Army.

He also welcomed the various initiatives and innovative measures adopted by the centre for training the Agniveers.

While complimenting the staff for the quality of training, the senior army officer went on to appreciate the Agniveers for their enthusiasm and zeal to serve the motherland.