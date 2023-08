Hyderabad: 3 arrested for selling ganja, over 4 kg seized

Hyderabad: The Musheerabad police on Thursday arrested three youngsters including two students pursuing a B.Sc. course from a private college at Domalguda for allegedly selling ganja.

The police seized 4.150 kilograms of ganja from them.

The arrested individuals are Mulakalla Kshinth alias Sunny aged 20, and Sai Rishwanth alias Monnu aged 19, both studying B.Sc. (MPC) course at a private college while Mohd Baba Sharif aged 24, is a car driver.

The trio were purchasing ganja from known persons and selling it to consumers at Samosa Ground, Harinagar in Musheerabad, said Jahangeer Yadav, SHO Musheeerabad.