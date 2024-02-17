Hyderabad: 3 arrested in Akbar Bagh jewellery shop robbery case

Hyderabad: A petty trader and two rapido drivers were arrested by the police from Abids in the case of robbery at a jewellery store in Hyderabad on Friday, December 16.

The accused managed to carry out the robbery and escape with 150 grams of gold, worth Rs 24 lakh from ‘Kiswah Jewellers’ located at Akbar Bagh, Hyderabad. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the store.

Also Read Three men caught on camera robbing jewellery store in Hyderabad

The main accused devised the plan after he visited the shop for work and noticed that only one person was at the store.

In the video, which is circulating on social media, the robbers can be seen robbing the store at knifepoint.

Speaking to the media about the robbery, the Hyderabad shop owner said that the incident transpired on Wednesday, between 1:15 pm and 1:20 pm.

Providing further details, the store owner mentioned that his son was injured in the attack, and is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.