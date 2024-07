Hyderabad: The Miyapur police in Hyderabad on Monday, July 22, seized 2 kg of hash oil from three persons on Monday, July 22.

The three accused were Gobinda Burudi (21), Jaganath Khara (28), and Lalit Burudi (20), who are natives of Odisha, the police informed.

Also Read Famous pubs in Hyderabad raided; 4 nabbed for drug consumption

The accused were arrested at the Miyapur metro station while in possession of the contraband.

Police officials also seized 3 mobile phones from the accused.

A case has been registered against the accused persons.