Hyderabad: 3-day workshop for biologists to be held at Nehru Zoological Park

The main objective of this workshop is 'Data Management for endangered species and Environment Enrichment planning'.

Published: 24th November 2022 11:37 am IST
Hyderabad: 3-day workshop to be held at Nehru Zoological park
Hyderabad: The Central Zoo Authority, New Delhi in collaboration with Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad will be organising a three-day workshop between November 23-25, as a part of the training programme.

The programme is being organised for zoo biologists from ten different states across the country.

Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, S Rajashekar inaugurated the workshop on Wednesday along with Deputy Curator, A Nagamani, Deputy Director (Vet), Dr M A Hakeem, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad and Veterinary Consultant, Central Zoo Authority, New Delhi, Dr Gowri Mallapur.

The officers also paid homage and observed one-minute silence in honour of Forest Range Officer, Srinivas Rao, who died on Tuesday.

The main objective of this workshop is ‘Data Management for endangered species and Environment Enrichment planning’.

