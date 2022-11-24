Hyderabad: 3-day workshop for biologists to be held at Nehru Zoological Park

Hyderabad: The Central Zoo Authority, New Delhi in collaboration with Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad will be organising a three-day workshop between November 23-25, as a part of the training programme.



The programme is being organised for zoo biologists from ten different states across the country.



Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, S Rajashekar inaugurated the workshop on Wednesday along with Deputy Curator, A Nagamani, Deputy Director (Vet), Dr M A Hakeem, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad and Veterinary Consultant, Central Zoo Authority, New Delhi, Dr Gowri Mallapur.

Also Read Hyderabad: Parts of city to face drinking water supply disruption on Nov 26

The officers also paid homage and observed one-minute silence in honour of Forest Range Officer, Srinivas Rao, who died on Tuesday.

The main objective of this workshop is ‘Data Management for endangered species and Environment Enrichment planning’.