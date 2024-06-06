Hyderabad: 3 held for attacking woman, son over land dispute

The accused have been identified as Vibishan Reddy, a resident of Narsapur; Royyapalli Gopal, a resident of Rallwakatwa village; and Karan Singh, a resident of Alwal

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th June 2024 9:05 pm IST
France has accused Iran of arbitrarily detaining several French citizens and holding them hostage and demanded their release. The French Foreign Ministry on Tuesday demanded the immediate and unconditional release of two French tourists detained in Iran two years ago on espionage charges. They have been held there ever since. Paris also called for the release of two other French citizens detained by Tehran.
Representational image

Hyderabad: Police apprehended three individuals for allegedly attacking a woman and her son at Indresham village in Patancheru mandal on Thursday, June 6. 

The accused have been identified as Vibishan Reddy, a resident of Narsapur; Royyapalli Gopal, a resident of Rallwakatwa village; and Karan Singh, a resident of Alwal. 

According to reports, Erukali Pochamma, a resident of Mantrikunta in Jinnaram mandal, purchased a 200-yard plot a few years ago. Recently, when they started construction on the plot, the accused, Vibishan Reddy and Royyapalli Gopal, allegedly attempted to encroach on the land.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana: 2 men murdered in Kadtal over suspected real estate dispute

When Pochamma and her family protested, the accused reportedly hired a rowdy sheeter, Karan Singh, to eliminate Pochamma. On May 31, Singh and his associates attacked Pochamma and her family and fled. 

However, Singh and his group caused damage to the house that was under construction.

Following a complaint from Pochamma, Patancheru police arrested the accused, including Vibishan Reddy and Karan Singh. Gopal is absconding, and efforts are being made to apprehend him.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th June 2024 9:05 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button