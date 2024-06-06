Hyderabad: 3 held for attacking woman, son over land dispute

Hyderabad: Police apprehended three individuals for allegedly attacking a woman and her son at Indresham village in Patancheru mandal on Thursday, June 6.

The accused have been identified as Vibishan Reddy, a resident of Narsapur; Royyapalli Gopal, a resident of Rallwakatwa village; and Karan Singh, a resident of Alwal.

According to reports, Erukali Pochamma, a resident of Mantrikunta in Jinnaram mandal, purchased a 200-yard plot a few years ago. Recently, when they started construction on the plot, the accused, Vibishan Reddy and Royyapalli Gopal, allegedly attempted to encroach on the land.

When Pochamma and her family protested, the accused reportedly hired a rowdy sheeter, Karan Singh, to eliminate Pochamma. On May 31, Singh and his associates attacked Pochamma and her family and fled.

However, Singh and his group caused damage to the house that was under construction.

Following a complaint from Pochamma, Patancheru police arrested the accused, including Vibishan Reddy and Karan Singh. Gopal is absconding, and efforts are being made to apprehend him.