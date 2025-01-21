Hyderabad: 3 held for downloading, sharing child pornography

Hyderabad: Three individuals have been arrested for allegedly downloading, viewing, and sharing child pornography through various social media platforms.

The accused are aged between 22 and 36 years which includes a student, a welder, and a private employee. They were apprehended concerning cases filed through the cyber tipline after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

According to reports, the cybercrime officials traced the accused through IP addresses, mobile numbers, and email IDs and found their locations in Hyderabad. They allegedly downloaded child pornography from several websites, viewed it, and shared it with their contacts.

Three cases have been filed under the IT Act.

Also Read Telangana police report on child pornography leads to arrest in West Bengal

The investigation and supporting evidence have been forwarded to NCMEC for further action.