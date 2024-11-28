Telangana police report on child pornography leads to arrest in West Bengal

Hyderabad: A man has been apprehended in West Bengal for allegedly distributing child sexual abuse material (CSAM), an official confirmed on Thursday, November 28. The operation followed a report from the Telangana women’s safety wing, prompting police to conduct a raid in the Mongaldihi area of Birbhum district.

During the raid, the suspect was arrested and his mobile phone which contained over 1,000 videos of child pornography was seized.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused was part of a larger network of 46 individuals who were involved in purchasing and distributing CSAM. The suspect was found to be actively sharing the material via private digital channels and messaging groups.

The breakthrough came after routine cyber patrols by the SHE cyber lab, which utilized OSINT tools and specialized resources to detect suspicious online activities related to crimes against women and children.

To date, the SHE cyber lab has identified 180 CSAM leads and shared 65 intelligence reports with law enforcement agencies across 13 Indian states resulting in 20 FIRs and the arrest of 21 individuals. The lab has also provided crucial data analytics and cyber forensic support to investigators statewide, strengthening efforts to tackle child exploitation and related crimes.