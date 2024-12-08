Hyderabad: 3 held for man’s murder after staging it as accident

Hyderabad: Three individuals have been arrested on Friday night for allegedly murdering a drummer and stagging it as an accident.

The accused have been identified as Krishnaveni, Yashoda and Prasanthi.

According to reports, the victim, M Suman lived with his wife, Krishnaveni who was employed at a hospital and her sister Yashoda in Karwan. The sisters were close friends with their neighbour Prasanthi, a security guard at Krishnaveni’s workplace.

The victim was described as an alcohol addict who frequently abused his wife and instigated a quarrel on September 14 when Krishnaveni returned home late.

The three women reportedly shut the doors attacked the victim with an iron rod and strangled him with a sari. They staged the scene as an accidental death due to a head injury.

Based on the complaint of the victim’s brother who alleged foul play, police launched a detailed investigation.

The postmortem and forensic science laboratory reports confirmed the crime, leading to the arrest of the accused. During separate interrogations, the trio gave conflicting accounts before ultimately confessing to the murder.

The accused are currently placed under judicial custody.

Further investigation is ongoing.