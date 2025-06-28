Hyderabad: 3 held for possessing e-cigarettes worth Rs 10 lakh

They were apprehended by the South-East Zone Task Force in coordination with Abids police while trying to sell the e-cigarettes.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 28th June 2025 5:27 pm IST
Hyderabad: Three persons were arrested on Friday, June 27, for possessing e-cigarettes. The police seized 190 flavours of e-cigarettes, cash and valuables worth Rs 10 lakh from the accused.

The accused were identified as Mohammed Suthan Khan, 38, a resident of Abids who owns an e-cigarette business; Mohammed Kabir Hussain, 22, a student and Mohammed Moid Pasha, 23, a student, both residents of Shahali Banda.

They were apprehended by the South-East Zone Task Force in coordination with the Abid police while trying to sell the e-cigarettes. Apart from the cigarettes, the police seized two two-wheelers, three iPhones and cash worth Rs 13,500.

Upon questioning, Sultan revealed that he purchased the e-cigarettes from a person identified as Sami.

