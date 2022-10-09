Hyderabad: 3 held for possession of Rs 2.49 Cr unaccounted cash

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s west zone task force along with Jubilee hills police station arrested two men travelling on two-wheelers for possessing about Rs 2.49 crores. They further arrested another individual in connection with the case.

The arrest was made at around 11 pm on the night of October 8.

The officials intercepted the offenders near Bharatiya Vidhya Bhavan, Jubilee Hills and unearthed a bag in their possession containing Rs 2,49,79,000. While interrogating them, it was discovered that they were working under a man named Lalith, a Hawala operator residing in Begum bazaar. Lalith asked the two men: Sudhir Kumar and Ashok Singh to pick up cash from a man named Botchu Ramu.

The police apprehended Ramu who further informed them that he gave the money to the two men upon the instructions of Pola Satyanarayana at Road no 75, Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills by showing one Rs 10 note bearing number 49B 847015.

As the accused were unable to show cause as to where they obtained the money from, the Jubilee Hills Police seized the amount under Section 102 (power of police officer to seize certain property) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The officials also seized the two-wheeler which the accused used as well as two cell phones.

The three men: Singh, Ramu and Kumar were later let off after a notice was issued under Section 41 (A) of the CrPC.

In this case, Lalith and Pola Satyanarayana are still at large.