Hyderabad: Police seize Rs 79.25 lakh unaccounted cash at Chandrayangutta

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 9th October 2022 5:48 pm IST
Representative image

Hyderabad: On Saturday night, four people were found to have unaccounted for funds worth Rs. 79.25 lakh by the Chandrayangutta police.

Salman Malik, Imran Malik, T Venkateshwar Rao, and E Shekar were allegedly caught by a police team while they were exchanging a bag carrying Rs. 79,25,000 at the Mahbubnagar crossroads in Chandrayangutta.

The four people were taken into custody by the police for questioning, and the two cars, their cell phones, and cash were also seized. The Income Tax officers were notified by the police to check the paperwork.

