Hyderabad: 3 held for robbing student in Madhura Nagar

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Saturday, September 28 arrested three individuals involved in a robbery case. The officials recovered stolen mobile phones along with the two-wheeler

The accused have been identified as Parsa Rahul, 23, Dondu Rakesh, 24, and Mutyala Ajay Reddy 26, all hailing from Peddapally District.

According to reports, the robbery took place on September 26, at around 2:00 am, when the victim, M Naveen, 29, a student residing in Madhura Nagar, was returning to his hostel from a friend’s room. He was accosted by the three accused at the SR Nagar Metro Station, opposite Federal Bank, where they assaulted him and robbed his mobile phone before fleeing on a motorcycle.

Acting on a tip-off, the West Zone Task Force, with the help of Madhura Nagar Police, apprehended the suspects.

A case has been registered under section 309(4) BNS and further investigation is ongoing

