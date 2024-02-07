Hyderabad: 3 held for running fake firm to scam people in Begumpet

Hyderabad: Three individuals were apprehended by Panjagutta police on Thursday, January 25, for orchestrating a fraudulent scheme through a call center operated by IGS Digital Centre Limited. The company, headquartered in Jaipur with a branch in the White House building, Begumpet, has been accused of deceiving people across the country.

The arrested suspects include Prateek Chauvey, CEO and Director of IGS Digital Centre Ltd, Dasari Swarnalatha, HR and head of IGS Digital Centre, and Shravan Lal Sharma, a negotiator who allegedly coerced complainants into withdrawing their cases.

The police initiated action following a complaint lodged on January 10, 2024, by one of the victims who fell prey to the company’s fraudulent activities. IGS Digital Centre purportedly advertised a range of 300 digital services, including money transfer, bill payments, communication services, travel bookings, and various document-related services. However, investigations revealed that they delivered only a fraction of the promised services.

Operating with a team of trained telecallers, the company targeted individuals seeking income opportunities online. Claiming to be a government-backed entity, the callers convinced victims to digitally transfer money for purported applications, promising substantial commissions ranging from 30% to 35%. However, the victims never received the promised returns.

Upon receiving payments, IGS Digital Centre ceased all communication via phone calls and refused to disclose their physical location, relying solely on WhatsApp for communication.

Numerous complaints filed on social media platforms and the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal shed light on the widespread impact of the scam, with victims from various parts of the country reporting financial losses.

The investigation is ongoing, and victims are encouraged to come forward and register their grievances with the Panjagutta Police Station. They can reach out to the Investigation Officer via email at insp.panjagutta@gmail.com or by phone at 8712661275.