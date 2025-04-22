Hyderabad: 3 held for selling counterfeit medical products online

Hyderabad: Three persons were arrested on Monday, April 21 for cheating a doctor and marketing his products online.

The accused were identified as Nikhil, 26, Mohit Sharma, 25 and Sonu Kumar, 26 – all natives of Delhi. Upon noticing his products online, the Hyderabad based doctor approached the cybercrime police and filed a complaint.

The doctor stated that one of his products appeared on the fake website. There are a total of 19 fake listings on the websites, said the police. The sellers were falsely representing the products under different names and the misrepresentation led to customer confusion and dissatisfaction. The doctor then said that the fake products is severely damaging the reputation of his company.

Based on the complaint, the cybercrime police registered a case under sections 66 C and D of the IT Act-2008, Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of BNS and sections 63 and 65 of the Copyright Act.

Investigation revealed that the accused operated an e-commerce business using products manufactured by registered companies. The acused noticed that the doctor’s products are in high demand and they manufactured the fake soaps with similar colour, quantity and design with the help of Dinesh Negi and Pankaj who are absconding.

They sold fake products through their website.

The cheated the original company to earn money easily by selling the fake products though duly listing the products in online platforms. 80 soap bars belonging to the doctor, 20 other soap bars, a mobile phone and a laptop were seized from the accused.