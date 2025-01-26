Hyderabad: 3 held including minor for shutter lifting cases

Hyderabad: Three individuals including one minor have been arrested by the north zone police for allegedly being involved in a series of shutter lifting cases. The police also seized a sharp-edged weapon, shutter lifting rods, and a mobile phone from the suspects

The accused has been identified as Rajender Singh, 38, Banda Singh, 46, a juvenile aged under 17.

According to reports, the accused typically identified targets by scouting shops located on busy roads or cellars. Their method involved using specialized tools to break open locks, stealing cash and valuables before escaping on stolen bikes or public transport.

Also Read Andhra man arrested in Hyderabad for murdering live-in partner

One of the bikes used in this case was stolen from the Gandhi Hospital parking area.

Upon receiving information, police launched an investigation and reviewing over 100 CCTV footages which helped trace and arrest the accused.

Further investigation is ongoing.