Hyderabad: 3 IPS officers promoted to IGP rank

Hyderabad: The state government promoted three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers of the 2005 batch of Telangana cadre to the rank of Inspector General of Police (IGP) on Tuesday.

In a government press release, Avinash Mohanty as Additional Commissioner of Police (Addl. CP) Cyberabad, P Vishwa Prasad as Additional Commissioner of Police (Addl. CP) Hyderabad and M Ramesh as IGP Provisioning and Logistics, Hyderabad have retained their existing posts.

The announcement was made by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari.