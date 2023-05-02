Hyderabad: Here’s how to contact Rachakonda police on WhatsApp

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police Commissionerate announced a change in their WhatsApp contact number on Monday in an effort to improve accessibility and convenience of communication for locals.

The current number, +91 94906 17111, will be replaced with +91 87126 62111.

This move is expected to take effect immediately, and residents are encouraged to update their contact information accordingly.

The new number will be active 24 hours a day, seven days a week and will be the primary point of contact for individuals to communicate with the police in the event of an emergency, a complaint, or information exchange.

