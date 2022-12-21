Hyderabad: 3 minors sexually assault 5-year-old girl at Saidabad

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 21st December 2022 11:28 am IST
Man held for raping one-and-half-yr-old infant in UP

Hyderabad: A 5-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by three minors in Saidabad on Tuesday.

The girl, who resides in Saidabad with her parents, was playing outside when the three minors, who are 16 years old, 11 years old, and 9 years old, noticed her alone.

“The girl was allegedly taken to a house’s terrace by the group under the pretense of playing when they sexually assaulted her,” said the Saidabad police.

Locals who saw the girl sobbing on the terrace alerted the family to her location and condition.

The family went to the police, who opened an investigation and took the three accused into custody.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button