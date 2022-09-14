Hyderabad: 3 passenger lifts inaugurated at Sitafalmandi rly station

Hyderabad: Three passenger lifts were inaugurated by the Union minister of culture, tourism and development of northeastern region G Kishan Reddy at the Sitafalmandi railway station on Tuesday.

The lifts are heavy duty with a capacity of taking 13 persons. It also contains an Automatic Rescue Device (ARD) which is used for rescuing trapped passengers in case of power failure.

The lifts have two stops and two openings on the same side, a gearless motor type with VVF control, a centre opening side glass door and audio announcement features.

Speaking to reporters, the Union minister said that the high-quality lifts will be beneficial to the public, especially senior citizens.