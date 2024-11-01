Hyderabad: 3 smugglers nabbed with hash oil worth Rs 12.95 lakh

Hyderabad: Three men were arrested and 2.590 litre of hashish oil, worth Rs 12.95 lakh was seized by the police at Shobhana Bus stop, Balanagar, Hyderabad, on Thursday, October 31.

The arrested have been identified as Sabavath Suman, 25, Ramavath Lalu, 38, and Kethavath Vijay Kumar, 32, all natives of Devarakonda mandal in Nalgonda district.

The police arrested the trio as they reached Hyderabad, to sell the hashish oil that they illegally procured from Odisha.

According to the police, the main accused Sabavath Suman, with the help of Ramavath Lalu, left for Paderuvi village of Alluri Sitaram Raju district in Andhra Pradesh state, where they procured the contraband.

The duo met Kiran, a native of Odisha, who had brought the hash oil to the Andhra village and handed it over. Kiran is absconding at the moment, and efforts are underway to arrest him.

The police said that the duo travelled over 1000 kilometres in Sabavath Suman’s motorbike, after removing its number plate. The bike was also seized by the police while they made the arrest.

Sabavath Suman was hoping to sell the drugs through Kethavath Vijay in Hyderabad, the police added.

The arrests were made once the duo of Sabavath Suman and Ramavath Lalu reached Hyderabad and met Kethavath Vijay, to sell the contraband.

Sabavath Suman and Kethavath Vijay were previously arrested in narcotic cases, said the Cyberabad Police.

The Cyberabad police urges the citizens to inform any information related to Marijuana and other drugs, by dialling 100 or via the Cyberabad NDPS Enforcement unit’s number 7901105423 or Cyberabad police’s Whatsapp number 9490617444.