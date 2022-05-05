Hyderabad: 3 teenagers held for harassing, stripping children

Hyderabad: Mangalhat police on Wednesday held three teenage boys for allegedly stripping and harassing children for playing cards.

The incident occurred on April 29, when the accused saw the children playing cards and threatened them to stop playing. The police said that the accused stripped the children off their clothes and filmed the same.

The video of the incident went viral on social media on May 3.

When the content reached the parents of the victims, they lodged a complain.

The police booked the accused in various sections of the Indian Penal Code, along with charges under Juvenile Justice Act . All the three accused have been arrested and the investigation is underway.