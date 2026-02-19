3 UP locals held for burglary in Hyderabad, Rs 28 lakh recovered

Hyderabad: Three men hailing from Uttar Pradesh were arrested on Wednesday, February 18, on the allegation of burglary and bike theft worth Rs 28.61 lakh in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills.

The accused – Tanzim Zakir Ali, 30, Mohammed Saddam, 32, and Shanawaz, 29, were residing in Talabkatta, Jahangir Nagar. Ali and Saddam worked as salesmen and hail from Ghaziabad, while Shahnawaz is a chef from Lucknow.

In February, Ali and Saddam joined Shanawaz, who was already working in Hyderabad. The trio committed burglaries in areas under the Banjara Hills, SR Nagar and Dabeerpura police station limits.

The group allegedly used a stolen Splendour bike and broke into houses using iron rods and screwdrivers, the police said.

They are involved in five cases registered across different police stations in Hyderabad.

One portion of the stolen item was stored at their residence, and another was given to the fourth accused, Rizwan, who is Ali’s relative, to sell in Uttar Pradesh.

The police seized 160.84 grams of gold ornaments, 666 grams of silver ornaments, one Splendour bike, two mobile phones, and Rs 3.28 lakh in cash. The total amount recovered was Rs 28.61 lakh.