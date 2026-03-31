Hyderabad: 3 vehicles gutted due to transformer blast in Miyapur

Hyderabad: At least three vehicles were gutted due to a transformer blast in Hyderabad’s Miyapur on Monday, March 30. The incident occurred in Marthanda Nagar colony.

The damaged vehicles include a TATA Ace mini truck and two bikes, which were parked close to the transformer.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Madhapur Station Fire Officer, D Anjaneyulu said, “We received a call regarding the fire at 10:28 PM. The fire occurred due to a blast in the transformer. The estimated loss is yet to be known.”

The SFO said that the matter is under investigation.