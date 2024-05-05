Hyderabad: 3 women farm labourers die in road accident in Miyapur

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th May 2024 3:52 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, three women farm labourers died on the spot and some others were injured in a road accident near Miyapur on Sunday, May 5.

The incident took place in the morning hours when a tractor in which the victims were travelling overturned near Miyapur.

Three women Bethi Laxmi, 52, Malyala Vaishnavi, 31, and Pochampalli Rajamma, 54, all residents of Chinnabonkur of Sultanabad mandal, were killed on the spot and a few labourers sustained injuries.

The farm labourers were returning home after working in maize fields when the accident took place.

Police have registered a case and are investigating. The bodies were shifted to the hospital for postmortem.

