Hyderabad: 3 yr old girl’s fingers amputated after hand gets stuck in joy ride

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident fingers of a three-year-old girl were amputated after her hand got stuck in a joyride operating machine at a mall in Banjara Hills on Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, Mehwish Lubna along with her parents Syed Maqsood Ali and Mehatab Jahan went to City Centre Mall located at Banjara Hills Road No.1, the child was made to sit in a joyride at “Smash Zone” located within the mall.

Meanwhile, the child was seated on the joyride, her right hand got stuck in the operating machine and got crushed. Upon witnessing the incident the parents of the girl rushed her to a nearby corporate hospital. Later the doctors amputated three fingers since they were crushed and were impossible to operate.

“After the incident, the management of the mall acted in a very irresponsible manner and there are any precautionary measures being adopted for the safety of the children, hence we have filed a case with the police” said Syed Maqsood Ali, the father of the child.

The Banjara Hills police on Sunday registered a case against the management and are investigating.