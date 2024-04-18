Hyderabad: 3 years on, Uddamgadda flyover work still incomplete

Hyderabad: It has been almost three years since the construction of the Uddamgadda overpass (over the railway crossing) began, but the project remains incomplete. The delay has been causing hardships to local commuters in the old city of Hyderabad, who will be escape from their daily traffic nightmares.

The construction of the Uddamgadda flyover began in 2021 with the aim to give a hassle free avenue for people to bypass the Uddamgadda railway gate. Traffic from Bibi ka Chashma, Falaknuma, Vattepally, Shastripuram, Teegalkunta, Nawabsahab Kunta (bound for Shamshabad), Katedan and Aramgarh use the road.

Once a hilly area, the three-kilometer radius of Uddamgadda has developed into a human habitat with thickly populated colonies coming up over the past decade.

Due to the huge volume of traffic on the Mailardevpally – Vattepally road, the idea to have a RUB was mooted and the proposal was cleared by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in 2017. The works were inaugurated and roads were widened to facilitate construction work for the Uddamgadda flyover.

The GHMC proposed an overpass bridge at Uddamgadda railway halt with an estimated cost of Rs.71 crores. After the proposal was cleared, work began in 2021 and since then things have been moving at a snail’s pace.

The project was to be completed in a period of 18 months originally. Nevertheless, the completion is nowhere in sight and residents have been facing problems due to closure of the road for works of the Overpass moreover.

Mohd Pasha, a local, complained that residents, especially senior citizens and students, have been facing a lot of troubles over the delays in the completion of the works. Traders complain of loss of business because of the ongoing work to complete the Uddamgadda flyover, which they said also leaves a lot of dust particles in their stores.

“Twice a day we have to clean the dust. Literally, there is no business and we sit idle and close the shop in the evening,” Junaid, a trader complained. Locals also have to take a long detour to reach Bandlaguda road. This road connects Katedan, Aramgarh with Chandrayangutta.

“To reach Bandlaguda road we need to take a detour of three kilometers via NPA Shivarampally or Falaknuma – Chandrayangutta,” said Najeebullah, a businessman. Locals said they want the authorities to speed up the work and complete the Uddamgadda flyover at earliest.