Hyderabad: 30-year-old man dies in a hit and run in Hayathnagar

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 26th April 2022 1:36 pm IST
Hyderabad: Man dies due to rash driving in Hayatnagar
Hyderabad: In a grizzly accident on Monday, a person died after being hit by an over-speeding car at Hayatnagar.

Police said that the accident occurred at 1 AM near Mother Dairy, when the car was traveling towards Hayatnagar.

The driver allegedly lost control and hit the bike. The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Raghuram, a metro station employee, and a resident of Kuntloor.

Following the collision, Raghuram died on the spot. The car went on to crash into the compound of a nearby house.

The Hayatnagar police registered a case under section 304 of the IPC for causing death due to negligence. Police have launched a search operation for the suspect.

