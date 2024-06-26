Hyderabad: 30-year-old woman strangled to death in Saroornagar

The victim has been identified as Mohammed Gausiya. She lived with her husband, Mohammed Anwar, in a rented house at Brindavan Nagar

Photo of Tamreen Sultana Tamreen Sultana|   Updated: 26th June 2024 6:44 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 30-year-old woman was strangled to death at her residence in Saroornagar. Her lifeless body was found by neighbours at her house on Sunday, June 23.

The victim has been identified as Mohammed Gausiya, who lived with her husband, Mohammed Anwar, in a rented house at Brindavan Nagar. The duo were daily labourers.

According to reports, police suspect that the husband, under the influence of alcohol, engaged in a quarrel, that escalated into a physical altercation. They suspect the man of strangulating her, in a fit of rag, before fleeing the scene.

The neighbours on Sunday evening attempted to reach out to Gausiya and worried after she failed to respond. On reaching her house, they found her lying unconscious and immediately called for help. However, a team of medics arrived and pronounced her dead.

The police were informed and a search was launched. A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway.

