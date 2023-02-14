Hyderabad: 32 farmhouses raided on city outskirts; 4 owners booked

Police seized 29 liquor bottles, hookah material, one lakh cash, 10 sets of playing cards and seven cell phones from these farmhouses.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 14th February 2023 11:32 am IST
Hyderabad: 32 farmhouses raided on city outskirts, 4 owners booked
(Representative image)

Hyderabad: In view of curbing illegal activities on the outskirts of the city, 32 farmhouses were raided by the Special Operations Teams (SOTs) in coordination with the Cyberabad police for organising gambling and illegal supply of liquor.

Also Read
Telangana: Congress leader’s farmhouse raided, 13 gamblers held

On receiving a tip-off, the police conducted surprise checking at 32 locations last weekend and on Monday and booked cases against the anti-social activities carried out in them.

The farmhouses located on the outskirts of the city that were reportedly raided include the Bigg Boss farmhouse in Moinabad, Jahangir Dream Valley, The Ripplez farmhouse in Shamshabad, and Govardhan Reddy’s farmhouse in Medchal.

Police seized 29 liquor bottles, hookah material, one lakh cash, 10 sets of playing cards and seven cell phones from these farmhouses.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 14th February 2023 11:32 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button