Hyderabad: 32 farmhouses raided on city outskirts; 4 owners booked

Hyderabad: In view of curbing illegal activities on the outskirts of the city, 32 farmhouses were raided by the Special Operations Teams (SOTs) in coordination with the Cyberabad police for organising gambling and illegal supply of liquor.

On receiving a tip-off, the police conducted surprise checking at 32 locations last weekend and on Monday and booked cases against the anti-social activities carried out in them.

The farmhouses located on the outskirts of the city that were reportedly raided include the Bigg Boss farmhouse in Moinabad, Jahangir Dream Valley, The Ripplez farmhouse in Shamshabad, and Govardhan Reddy’s farmhouse in Medchal.

Police seized 29 liquor bottles, hookah material, one lakh cash, 10 sets of playing cards and seven cell phones from these farmhouses.