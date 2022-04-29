Hyderabad: 32-year-old woman raped, threatened by her live-in partner

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her live-in partner in Banjarahills.

The 32-year-old victim, who is the mother of three children, divorced her spouse two years ago. She had been in a live-in relationship with a 30-year-old man from Asifnagar with her children since then, according to police. Since the last month, they had frequent arguments, with the suspect allegedly abusing and beating her.

In the absence of her children, he allegedly raped her on Tuesday after assaulting her. He then bolted from the scene.

Following a complaint, the Banjara Hills police have booked a case.