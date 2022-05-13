Hyderabad: 32-yr-old woman arrested for murdering blackmailer

Hyderabad: The Meerpet police, on Wednesday, arrested a 32-year old housewife and her two accomplices for killing her former lover and blackmailer who threatened her with their intimate videos.

The main accused identified as B Swetha Reddy, is a resident of Prashanthi Hills, Meerpet. The police identified the two accomplices as K Ashok (28), former vice principal of a private junior college and K Karthik (30), an electrician, both natives of Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, the accused got acquainted with the victim, M Yashma Kumar (32) through Facebook in 2018 and was involved in an extra-marital affair since then.

“Yashma and Swetha had were once on an intimate video call, which he recorded and later used it to blackmail her. He allegedly threatened to leak the video recording to her family, if she didn’t marry him,” said a Meerpet police official.

In an attempt to solve the problem, Swetha decided to kill Yashma with the help of her Facebook friend K Ashok. On May 4, Ashok along with Karthik met Swetha at her residence, where she called Yashma Kumar under the guise of meeting him. Upon reaching, Ashok and Karthik attacked Yashma with a hammer and fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to the hospital by passers-by, and passed away on May 6.

Upon investigating, the police found vital clues from the victim’s phone through which they arrested the trio and registered a case against them.