Hyderabad: 324 plots to be auctioned by HMDA in March 2022

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is auctioning 324 plots in Medchal and Hayathnagar in the month of March 2022.

101 properties in Medchal’s Bahadurpally layout and 223 plots in Hayathnagar’s Thorrur layout will be auctioned.

The e-auction for Bahadurpally layout will take place on March 14 and 15, while the e-auction for Thorrur Layout will take place on March 14, 15, 16, and 17.

According to a press release from the HMDA, the pre-bid meeting for the Bahadurpally layout will be held on February 23, and the pre-bid meeting for the Thorrur layout will be held on February 25, reported Telangana Today.

The auctioned plots are clear title, encumbrance-free property owned by the state government. Approach and interior roadways with sidewalks and centre medians are also present.