Hyderabad: 34 MMTS trains cancelled on June 12

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) on Saturday announced the cancellation of 34 MMTS train services on June 12.

The cancelled trains include nine Lingampally- Hyderabad services including train numbers 47129, 47132, 47133, 47135, 47136, 47137, 47139, 47138 and 47140, similarly nine Hyderabad-Lingampally services including train numbers 47105, 47109, 47110, 47111, 47112, 47114, 47116, 47118 and 47120.

Apart from these, seven services between Falaknuma-Lingampally including train numbers 47153, 47164, 47165, 47166, 47203, 47220 and 47170 and seven services between Lingampally-Falaknuma including train numbers 47176, 47189, 47210, 47187, 47190, 47191 and 47192 have also been cancelled.

The other two services which have been cancelled include train number 47150 between Secunderabad-Lingampally and Train No 47195 between Lingampally-Secunderabad, said a press release from the SCR.