Hyderabad: 34 MMTS trains cancelled on June 12

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 11th June 2022 6:06 pm IST
Hyderabad: 34 MMTS trains cancelled on June 12
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) on Saturday announced the cancellation of 34 MMTS train services on June 12.

The cancelled trains include nine Lingampally- Hyderabad services including train numbers 47129, 47132, 47133, 47135, 47136, 47137, 47139, 47138 and 47140, similarly nine Hyderabad-Lingampally services including train numbers 47105, 47109, 47110, 47111, 47112, 47114, 47116, 47118 and 47120.

Also Read
34 MMTS trains cancelled in Hyderabad

Apart from these, seven services between Falaknuma-Lingampally including train numbers 47153, 47164, 47165, 47166, 47203, 47220 and 47170 and seven services between Lingampally-Falaknuma including train numbers 47176, 47189, 47210, 47187, 47190, 47191 and 47192 have also been cancelled.

MS Education Academy

The other two services which have been cancelled include train number 47150 between Secunderabad-Lingampally and Train No 47195 between Lingampally-Secunderabad, said a press release from the SCR.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button