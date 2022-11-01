Hyderabad: 34 veterinary students at PVNRTV University suspended for ragging

Hyderabad: Officials at P V Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University (PVNRTVU) at Rajendranagar in Hyderabad, suspended 34 veterinary students on charges of harassing juniors in the name of ragging on Tuesday.

The authorities of the University took a serious view of the highly objectionable manner in which the juniors were harassed in the name of ragging.

Students who got better ranks in EAMCET and joined the veterinary degree courses with high hopes became victims of the ragging menace on the campus.

Among the 34 students suspended by the authority, 25 were banned from attending classes and hostels, and the rest nine were directed to leave their hostels, and university vehicle service for them was also banned.

The principal formed an internal committee with professors to investigate the matter after juniors complained to the principal that they were being tortured by 34 seniors studying in the second and fourth year of the bachelor of veterinary science (BVSC) degree course at the University Campus College, Rajendranagar.

The university issued an order suspending those responsible for ragging for two weeks, on Monday and further action will be taken after conducting a complete investigation, sources said.