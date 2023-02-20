Hyderabad: 35-yr-old man dies by suicide in Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: A carpenter died by suicide by hanging to the ceiling fan in his house in Rajendranagar on Monday afternoon.

Mohd Ahmed, 35, a resident of Suleimannagar in Rajendranagar police station limits, got married four years ago and is succeeded by his wife and three daughters.

Also Read Telangana HC takes suo-moto cognizance of Medak custodial death

On Monday around 2 p.m, Ahmed spoke to some person over the phone and later went inside the room of his house. He reportedly hung himself to the ceiling using a scarf, said Kishanji, sub inspector of police Rajendranagar.

The body has been shifted to Osmania Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

The police investigation is currently underway.