Hyderabad: 35-yr-old man stabbed in Kishanbagh, critical

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man is battling for his life after being attacked with a knife at Asadbabanagar, Kishanbagh on Friday night, July 20.

The man Mohd Saddam, a resident of Asadbabanagar is a cook by profession. He was at his house when some people who are known to him called on the phone.

Saddam went and consumed liquor with them after which one of the men took a knife and attacked him on the head. Sadam suffered life-threatening injuries and was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for treatment.

The Bahadurpura police booked a case. The police took into custody one person and interrogated him.