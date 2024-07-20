Hyderabad: 35-yr-old man stabbed in Kishanbagh, critical

The man is a cook by profession and the reason behind the attack is yet to be known.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 20th July 2024 11:10 am IST
Hyderabad: 35-yr-old man stabbed in Kishanbagh, critical
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man is battling for his life after being attacked with a knife at Asadbabanagar, Kishanbagh on Friday night, July 20.

The man Mohd Saddam, a resident of Asadbabanagar is a cook by profession. He was at his house when some people who are known to him called on the phone.

Also Read
Fact Check: Telangana man did not ‘urinate’ in gulab jamun tub

Saddam went and consumed liquor with them after which one of the men took a knife and attacked him on the head. Sadam suffered life-threatening injuries and was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for treatment.

MS Education Academy

The Bahadurpura police booked a case. The police took into custody one person and interrogated him.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 20th July 2024 11:10 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button