Hyderabad: 37 more Basthi Dawakhanas to come in GHMC limits

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), encouraged by the success of the 263 Basthi Dawakhanas already operating in various areas of the city, is constructing 37 additional similar facilities in diverse places, significantly bolstering the healthcare system for the city’s underprivileged.

According to GHMC, there are 150 wards within its boundaries, and the objective is to guarantee that there are 300 Basthi Dawakhanas, or at least two facilities, in each ward.

For people who cannot afford pricey treatments at corporate hospitals or private clinics, these clinics have proven to be a godsend. Since their opening, these Basthi Dawakhanas, which provide 57 different sorts of medical services, have become quite popular with many people, especially those from economically disadvantaged sectors.

In addition to providing Out Patient (OP) treatments, Basthi Dawakhanas also performs a number of fundamental diagnostic tests. Pregnancy and newborn testing, immunizations, anaemia, blood pressure, sugar/diabetes, and cancer screenings are among the tests performed at these dawakhanas.

The Basthi Dawakhanas team also organises awareness initiatives to help people safeguard themselves against seasonal illnesses and other conditions. The GHMC said that efforts are being made to give the patients the best care possible and that certain cases are being sent to public hospitals.