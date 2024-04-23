Hyderabad: 38-year-old man arrested for matrimonial frauds

Hyderabad: The Cyber Crime Police have apprehended a 38-year-old habitual offender involved in matrimonial frauds targeting vulnerable divorced women and widows. Police seized smartphones, fake rubber stamps, forged documents, and a fake Google company ID card belonging to the accused.

The accused, identified as Komineni Vamshi Chowdary, hailing from Valapalavari Palli Town in Chittoor District, has been unemployed since 2009.

Officials started an investigation based on the complaint of a 35-year-old woman who lost her husband to kidney failure in 2008. She connected with the accused on Shaadi.com, where he claimed to be a Google employee based in the USA. Vamshi falsely promised marriage to the victim and her family using WhatsApp.

Under the guise of marriage proposals, Vamshi convinced the victim to disclose her bank account details and hand over her gold and silver ornaments, citing various fabricated reasons. Exploiting her vulnerability, he managed to siphon off approximately Rs 1.80 crore from the victim before disappearing.