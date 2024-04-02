Hyderabad: Cybercriminals dupe victims of Rs 2.8 lakh in separate incidents

Hyderabad: The city has witnessed a surge in the number of cybercrimes. Recently, Hyderabad Cybercrime Police received two separate complaints in which victims lost lakhs of rupees to fraudsters online.



In the first incident, two people filed complaints stating that they received WhatsApp calls from cybercriminals posing as ICICI credit card office personnel. Assurances of credit limit increases were made, leading victims to divulge personal and account information. Subsequently, Rs 1.62 lakhs were stolen from the unsuspecting victims.

In another case, a victim was enticed to earn money swiftly by liking YouTube videos and providing screenshots as proof. He was further persuaded to invest money, and promised a substantial profit. Further coercion led to investment propositions, promising significant returns. Initially investing Rs 2,000, the victim was shown a falsified financial report indicating a profit of Rs 800. Succumbing to deceit, the victim invested Rs 1.16 lakhs, only to realise that he was scammed.

Meanwhile, the officials appealed to the general public to stay vigilant and urged them not to invest in unverified apps. The general public has been asked to report the crimes by calling 1930.