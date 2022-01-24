Hyderabad: 39K traffic cases, 22 killed in a week in Rachakonda

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Traffic Police has booked over 39,000 cases in a week, and fined traffic violators a total of over Rs 1.70 crore. A total of 78 road accidents were reported during the week with 22 people dying as a result.

According to officers, the cases include reckless driving, dangerous driving, and drunk driving. As per traffic police data, a total of 39,858 Motor Vehicle Act cases were booked under various heads and a fine of Rs.1,75,58,415 was imposed during the week throughout various special drives performed across the city for offences and as part of routine enforcement.

The traffic police has booked seven cases of drunk driving in the last three months. A total of 118 persons were produced before the courts for drunk driving, which imposed a total fine of Rs 3.40 lakh.

A senior officer from Rachakonda Traffic police said “In the last week, a total of 78 road crashes were reported and 22 persons died. Most of the accidents were due to human errors and road engineering defects including negligent driving, over speeding, drunk driving and skidding of vehicles,” Telangana Today reported.

“Short-term, mid-term and long-term correctional measures were addressed. The Traffic Engineering Cell staff are continuously coordinating and monitoring the suggestions to rectify the black spots,” the senior official added.

The Traffic Engineering Cell staff visited recent fatal mishap spots and studied the cause of accidents. Apart from this, the traffic police have been taking various initiatives to prevent road accidents in the future.