Hyderabad: 4 arrested for cheating job aspirants; Rs 15.30L seized

Hyderabad: Four persons were arrested for allegedly cheating job aspirants by the Commissioner’s Task Force and West Zone police on Tuesday.

The accused promised the aspirants to get them employed in various government institutions including the Tax Department for the post of “Tax Assistant”, South Central Railway for the post of GROUP –C, in National Soil Conservation and Salinization Board for the post of “Agriculture Assistant” other fake Central government documents and collected huge amounts from the innocent unemployed youth and amassed Rs 15.30 lakhs from their possession.

The police seized cash worth 15.30 lakh along with forged government documents from the accused.

The accused were identified as Mohammed Sanaullah, Akashpur Veera, Palem Ashok Kumar Reddy, and Kolkondi Raghuveer among others. Sanaullah had been targeting travel enthusiasts since 2020.

He created fake travelling passes for those travelling due to emergencies by using fake stamps from Panjagutta police station and issued the same to needy customers. He was arrested by Panjagutta police in a forgery case and was remanded to judicial custody.

He later got in touch with Ashok Reddy, the two planned to target unemployed persons promising them government jobs. The accused rented an office at Masab Tank, under the name of Income Tax Services, which was installed with 40 computers and cabins in the same pattern as the centre’s office and began luring job seekers from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu through agents.

They used to call candidates and conduct oral interviews for the post of “Tax Assistant” and “Tax Inspector”.

The accused collected a sum of Rs 3 to 4 lakhs from each candidate and issued a joining letter in the name of “Government of India, Ministry of Finance, Central Revenues Building, I.P.Estate, New Delhi-110002” under the signature of Shri Manoj Kumar, ADG (HRD)- CMD-1, Income Tax Department, New Delhi.

The candidates were trained at the same building for six months as Data Entry Operators who worked for a stipend of Rs 18,000 through a bank account under the name of Income Tax Services to each candidate and about 79 candidates were under training at the building.

The accused were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 417 for cheating, 420 for cheating with regards to property, 406 for breach of trust, 465 for forgery, 467 for forgery of valuable documents, 468 for the purpose of cheating, 471, 506 for criminal intimidation.

