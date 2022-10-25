Hyderabad: Cricket betting racket busted; four held, Rs 1.4 cr seized

Hyderabad: The Commissioners Taskforce on Mondy busted a cricket betting racket in Marredpally and arrested four persons.

The accused were identified as Ajit Deshpande, Sandeep Kulkarni, Mayur Joshi, and M Suresh. The police seized cash worth Rs 1.4 crore, and four mobile phones from the accused. “Ajit organised cricket betting in West Marredpally, and invited punters for betting on the ongoing T-20 World Cup matches,” said the police.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Further details regarding the case are awaited.