Hyderabad: 4 arrested for murder of car driver at Nawab Saheb Kunta

Hyderabad: The Falaknuma police arrested four persons who were allegedly involved in the murder of a driver Mohd Ayaz occurred one week ago and solved the case.

The arrested persons are identified as Mohd Asif alias Pokandi, 22 years, Shaik Khaled, 26 years, Mohammed Afroz Khan, 21 years, Mohammed Nadeem Qureshi, 24 years. A woman, Shakera Begum, who is an accused, is absconding.

Shaik Jahangir, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Falaknuma said the four persons had killed Mohd Ayaz, 28, when he was going in his pick-up truck at 10 p.m on February 6 at Nawab Sahab Kunta road to take revenge for a murder the victim had allegedly committed in 2015.

“Ayaz had killed one person Mohd Ali in 2015 and a case was registered for the murder in Kalapather police station. To avenge the killing Mohd Asif teamed up along with his friends Afroz, Nadeem and Khaled and planned the murder. The flash point came after some argument took place between Shaker Begum and Ayaaz over petty issues,” said Shaik Jahangir.

All four persons are arrested and produced before the court. The court remanded them to judicial custody.