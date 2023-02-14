Hyderabad: Man bludgeoned to death by unknown assailants

Hyderabad: A man was murdered by unidentified persons at Chikkadpally on Monday around midnight.

The victim has been identified as Konti Srinu, who was living on the pavement at Viveknagar, Chikkadpally for about 15 to 20 days, said the police. He used to earn his livelihood by seeking alms from the general public.

On Monday when he was asleep, some persons came to him and hurled a big stone on his head leading to his death, said a police official from the Chikkadpally police station.

The local people found Srinu’s body lying in a pool of blood and informed the police control room. The Chikkadpally police came to the spot and shifted the body to Gandhi mortuary for post-mortem examination.

A sniffer dog was brought to the spot to trace the killer, but it was in vain as the police were not able to get any clues with the however. The Clues team also visited the spot and collected evidnence from the spot.

A case was also registered under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and investigation is on.