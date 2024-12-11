Hyderabad: 4 for selling illegally sourced steroid injections

Hyderabad: A gym trainer and three others were arrested by Asif Nagar police for illegally procuring and selling mephentermine sulphate injections. 217 ampules of steroids were seized from their possession.

The arrested have been identified as gym trainer Rashid Khan, 38, a resident of Natraj Nagar, Jhirra, Hyderabad, Mohammed Aftab Hussain, 23, a resident of Tappachabutra, Mohammed Habeeb Uddin, 22, a resident of Mehdipatnam and Mohammed Rahmath, 19, resident of Tappachabutra, Hyderabad.

According to the police, the main accused Rashid Khan used to run RK Gym in Mehdipatnam of Hyderabad, and had closed down the establishment due to financial losses.

Later, realising the demand for mephentermine sulphate injections among bodybuilders and other gym goers, he was involved in illegal procurement and sale of the same, without any legal qualifications.

He used to source the injections through couriers, through a wholesale e-commerce website, India Mart, the police added.

After sourcing the steroids illegally, he would distribute them in the city at high rates, through his friend Mohammed Aftab Hussain, and his associates Habeeb Uddin and Rahmath, while offering commissions to them.

The police have filed a case under sections 278, sale of a drug as another and 318(4) for cheating under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police said that Rashid Khan had been arrested previously by Chandrayanagutta police under the charges of sections 28, 420, and 336, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (cheating, causing harm by poisoning, and negligently endangering the life of others respectively).

He has also previously been booked by the Abids police under sections 131 BNS, 118(1), etc for assault, voluntarily causing hurt using weapons, etc.