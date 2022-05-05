Hyderabad: 4 held for possessing drugs, over 104 kg ganja seized

Hyderabad: The Jagadgirigutta police arrested four persons in relation with drugs on Wednesday. A total of 104.069 kilograms ganja, a Hyundai car and 6 mobile phones were seized.

The accused -35-year-old Ashish Kumar, 25-year-old Korra Ravi, 20-year-old Korra Srinu and 52-year-old C Nageshwar Rao -were arrested at Mahadevpurm X Road while they were transporting ganja in a car from Chinturu, Vizag to KPHB, Cyberabad.

Investigations revealed that Ashish had booked a car through an app on April 2 and asked Nageshwar to go to Chinthur, Vizag to meet Korra Srinu and Korra Ravi. The two were suppose to deliver 100 kg of ganja to Nageshwar.

Ashish had promised to pay Rs 20,000/- to Nageshwar for the job. When Nageshwar reached Vizag, he met Ravi and Srinu and the trio proceeded towards Cyberabad.

It was also revealed that Ashish had plans to sell the drugs to Nagpur to needy clients.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.