Hyderabad: 4 held for selling ganja, 2.5 kg contraband seized

Hyderabad: The Mangalhat police on Sunday arrested three drug peddlers from the city who were selling ganja. The cops recovered 2.5 kilograms of Ganja from them.

The arrested have been identified as Amith Singh (34), a resident of Dhoolpet, Syed Huzaif alias Azhar (24), a resident of Banjara Hills, and Mohammed Adil (23), a resident of First Lancer. Another person named Sohail, who is from Khairatabad and is a consumer, was also held and released after the police issued him a notice.

According to the Mangalhat police, the state Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) and the local police laid a trap and caught Azhar, Amith, Sohai and Adil while they were in possession of Ganja.

Azhar and Adil purchased the Ganja from Amith who again had sourced it from another seller named Laddu Singh of Dhoolpet. Sohail was a regular buyer of marijuana from Azhar and Adil. The police are gathering more details about the other consumers who are in touch with Adil and Azhar.