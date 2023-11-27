Hyderabad: 4 held for assault on independent woman candidate from Nampally

The suspects, identified as Mohd Moosa, Syed Sikandar, Mohammed Aleem, and Hasin Bin Gafoor, allegedly assaulted Anjum Begum, an independent candidate from Nampally constituency

27th November 2023
Hyderabad: The Asif Nagar police have on Monday apprehended all the suspects who were accused of assaulting an independent candidate from Nampally. The suspects, identified as Mohd Moosa, Syed Sikandar, Mohammed Aleem, and Hasin Bin Gafoor, allegedly assaulted Anjum Begum, an independent candidate from Nampally constituency in upcoming Telangana Assembly elections.

The accused were taken into custody on the same day, and notices under Section 41(A) CrPC were issued initially. Police later charged them with Cr No. 405/2023 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“They took away Rs 15,000 in cash and an iPhone 11, hindering her attempt to call for help,” police said, confirming that the incident took place in a locked room. The alleged persons are real estate agents from various parts of Asif Nagar, police said.

